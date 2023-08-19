On Saturday, Willson Contreras (.633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .259 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 66th in slugging.

Contreras has had a hit in 58 of 100 games this season (58.0%), including multiple hits 26 times (26.0%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (11.0%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 31.0% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (34.0%), including eight multi-run games (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .259 AVG .260 .348 OBP .366 .414 SLG .468 17 XBH 20 5 HR 8 21 RBI 28 46/20 K/BB 45/22 5 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings