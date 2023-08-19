Tyler O'Neill vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Mets.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .243 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- O'Neill has had a hit in 33 of 50 games this year (66.0%), including multiple hits eight times (16.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has had an RBI in 12 games this season (24.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (38.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.267
|AVG
|.217
|.359
|OBP
|.286
|.489
|SLG
|.337
|10
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|26/13
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Senga will try to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mets, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.30 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing batters.
