Richie Palacios -- 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on August 19 at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)



Richie Palacios At The Plate (2022)

  • Palacios hit .232 with six doubles and nine walks.
  • Palacios got a hit in 41.5% of his 53 games last season, with at least two hits in 7.5% of those contests.
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 53 games he appeared in.
  • In eight of 53 games last season (15.1%), Palacios picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He scored a run seven times last year in 53 games (13.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.



Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 25
.196 AVG .268
.286 OBP .300
.250 SLG .321
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
4 RBI 6
4/6 K/BB 16/3
1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff led the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • The Mets will send Senga (9-6) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 149 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.30, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
