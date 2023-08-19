Matt Olson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Matt Olson (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (124) this season while batting .271 with 66 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Olson has had a hit in 82 of 121 games this season (67.8%), including multiple hits 34 times (28.1%).
- He has gone deep in 29.8% of his games in 2023 (36 of 121), and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47.9% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 58.7% of his games this year (71 of 121), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.283
|AVG
|.260
|.387
|OBP
|.376
|.650
|SLG
|.567
|36
|XBH
|30
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|51
|64/38
|K/BB
|70/42
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Webb tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 8 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.42), 10th in WHIP (1.080), and 31st in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.