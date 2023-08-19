Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (57-66) will face off against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (54-69) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, August 19. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mets (-115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (9-6, 3.30 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (6-8, 4.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 41, or 56.2%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mets have a 41-32 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

New York has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 23, or 46.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 19 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.