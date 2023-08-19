Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 170 home runs.

Fueled by 387 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 567 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.434 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (6-8) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 26 starts this season.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets L 4-2 Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets L 7-1 Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Zack Thompson Andre Jackson 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen

