Ronald Acuna Jr. and Wilmer Flores are two of the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants meet at Truist Park on Saturday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 162 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 55 stolen bases.

He's slashing .334/.420/.569 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 80 walks and 108 RBI (124 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .271/.381/.608 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 18 0-for-5 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Flores Stats

Flores has 85 hits with 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI.

He has a .299/.357/.535 slash line so far this year.

Flores has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 13 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

