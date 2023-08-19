Austin Riley and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on August 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .282.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Riley has gotten a hit in 86 of 121 games this season (71.1%), including 41 multi-hit games (33.9%).

He has hit a home run in 22.3% of his games in 2023 (27 of 121), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this year (48 of 121), with two or more RBI 21 times (17.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.5%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .308 AVG .256 .370 OBP .314 .574 SLG .463 32 XBH 23 15 HR 14 40 RBI 39 64/23 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings