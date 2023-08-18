On Friday, Willson Contreras (.486 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .259.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

In 57 of 99 games this year (57.6%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (11.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven home a run in 31 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .257 AVG .260 .345 OBP .366 .415 SLG .468 17 XBH 20 5 HR 8 21 RBI 28 46/19 K/BB 45/22 5 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings