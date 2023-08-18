Friday's game between the New York Yankees (60-61) and the Boston Red Sox (63-58) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 18.

Brayan Bello (8-7) will take the mound for the Red Sox in this matchup. The Yankees, however, have yet to list a starter.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 30 out of the 56 games, or 53.6%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has a record of 21-16, a 56.8% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Red Sox have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 585.

The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (36.6%) in those games.

This year, New York has won 11 of 28 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (514 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 12 Tigers L 6-2 Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning August 13 Tigers W 6-3 Kutter Crawford vs Eduardo Rodríguez August 15 @ Nationals W 5-4 Nick Pivetta vs Josiah Gray August 16 @ Nationals L 6-2 James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore August 17 @ Nationals L 10-7 Chris Sale vs Patrick Corbin August 18 @ Yankees - Brayan Bello vs TBA August 19 @ Yankees - Kutter Crawford vs Gerrit Cole August 20 @ Yankees - Nick Pivetta vs Clarke Schmidt August 21 @ Astros - Tanner Houck vs Framber Valdez August 22 @ Astros - Chris Sale vs Cristian Javier August 23 @ Astros - Brayan Bello vs Justin Verlander

Yankees Schedule