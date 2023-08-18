Pete Alonso carries a two-game homer streak into the New York Mets' (56-66) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (54-68) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are Zack Thompson (2-4) for the Cardinals and Joey Lucchesi for the Mets.

Cardinals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (2-4, 3.96 ERA) vs Lucchesi - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

Thompson will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings out of the bullpen against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

He has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.96, a 2.83 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.480.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

Lucchesi will start for the Mets, his first this season.

It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.

