How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Tommy Edman and Brandon Nimmo will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets hit the field at Busch Stadium on Friday, at 8:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are fifth in MLB play with 170 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .434.
- The Cardinals' .258 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (566 total).
- The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best average in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.431).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals are sending Zack Thompson (2-4) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Cole Ragans
|8/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|JP Sears
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Spenser Watkins
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|L 4-2
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Joey Lucchesi
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Kodai Senga
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bailey Falter
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Andre Jackson
