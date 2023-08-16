The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while batting .236.

O'Neill has gotten a hit in 31 of 47 games this season (66.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (14.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.4% of his games this year, O'Neill has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.3% of his games this season (18 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .256 AVG .217 .344 OBP .286 .451 SLG .337 8 XBH 6 4 HR 2 6 RBI 9 26/11 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

