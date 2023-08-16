On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt is hitting .279 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 walks.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 116 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 38 games this year (32.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.0% of his games this season (51 of 116), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .285 AVG .272 .398 OBP .338 .480 SLG .438 23 XBH 21 10 HR 9 32 RBI 30 63/40 K/BB 50/24 6 SB 4

