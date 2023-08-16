The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado and his .614 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.

He had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 129 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .516.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

In 71.9% of his 114 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has an RBI in 48 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 42.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 56 .314 AVG .265 .363 OBP .309 .525 SLG .507 24 XBH 25 11 HR 14 40 RBI 44 42/18 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

