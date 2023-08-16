The St. Louis Cardinals (54-66) hope to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Oakland Athletics (33-87), at 6:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Matthew Liberatore (2-4, 5.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn (2-3, 4.52 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

6:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore (2-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 5.72 ERA this season with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Liberatore will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

The Athletics are sending Blackburn (2-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.

Blackburn is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year.

Blackburn will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 13 outings this season.

