Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (54-66), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host the Oakland Athletics (33-87) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, August 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+150). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore - STL (2-4, 5.72 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (2-3, 4.52 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 27, or 45%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 7-8 (winning 46.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Cardinals went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Athletics have won in 33, or 28%, of the 118 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Athletics have won 19 of 71 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

