Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (54-66) and Oakland Athletics (33-87) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:45 PM ET on August 16.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Matthew Liberatore (2-4, 5.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn (2-3, 4.52 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 27 out of the 60 games, or 45%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 7-8, a 46.7% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

St. Louis has scored 564 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule