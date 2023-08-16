On Wednesday, Andrew Knizner (.818 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Knizner has seven doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .261.

Knizner has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Knizner has driven in a run in 17 games this year (35.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (37.5%), including six multi-run games (12.5%).

Home Away 25 GP 23 .289 AVG .234 .316 OBP .272 .500 SLG .468 8 XBH 8 4 HR 5 16 RBI 11 18/3 K/BB 22/4 0 SB 1

