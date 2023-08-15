On Tuesday, Tyler O'Neill (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Spenser Watkins. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Read More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .238.

O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (30 of 46), with at least two hits seven times (15.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

O'Neill has driven in a run in 11 games this season (23.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.1% of his games this year (18 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .260 AVG .217 .352 OBP .286 .468 SLG .337 8 XBH 6 4 HR 2 6 RBI 9 24/11 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings