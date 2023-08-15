Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics, with Spenser Watkins on the mound, August 15 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Athletics Player Props
|Cardinals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.454) thanks to 42 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 76 of 115 games this year (66.1%), with at least two hits on 40 occasions (34.8%).
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this year (37 of 115), with two or more RBI 19 times (16.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (43.5%), including 14 multi-run games (12.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.281
|AVG
|.272
|.394
|OBP
|.338
|.470
|SLG
|.438
|21
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|30
|61/39
|K/BB
|50/24
|6
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- Watkins takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he started and went 3 1/3 innings.
- In 23 games last season he finished with a 5-6 record and had a 4.70 ERA and a 1.415 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.