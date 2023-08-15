Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics, with Spenser Watkins on the mound, August 15 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.454) thanks to 42 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 76 of 115 games this year (66.1%), with at least two hits on 40 occasions (34.8%).

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this year (37 of 115), with two or more RBI 19 times (16.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (43.5%), including 14 multi-run games (12.2%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 57 .281 AVG .272 .394 OBP .338 .470 SLG .438 21 XBH 21 10 HR 9 31 RBI 30 61/39 K/BB 50/24 6 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings