Cardinals vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 15
The Oakland Athletics (33-86) bring a four-game losing streak into a home contest versus the St. Louis Cardinals (53-66), at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (3-0) to the mound, while Spenser Watkins will get the nod for the Athletics.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Hudson - STL (3-0, 4.31 ERA) vs Watkins - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson
- The Cardinals' Hudson (3-0) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.404 in nine games this season.
- Hudson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spenser Watkins
- Watkins will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In 23 games last season he compiled a 5-6 record and had a 4.70 ERA and a 1.415 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.