Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears on August 14 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Contreras enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .438 with two homers.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 56 of 97 games this year (57.7%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (26.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this season (31 of 97), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.257
|AVG
|.260
|.340
|OBP
|.366
|.419
|SLG
|.468
|17
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|28
|45/17
|K/BB
|45/22
|5
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.77).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Sears (2-9 with a 4.15 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 24th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 15th in WHIP (1.114), and 35th in K/9 (8.4).
