On Monday, Tommy Edman (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .248 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Edman is batting .412 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Edman has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Edman has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 40.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .257 AVG .238 .306 OBP .321 .389 SLG .469 12 XBH 20 4 HR 6 21 RBI 14 28/9 K/BB 26/17 8 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings