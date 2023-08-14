Bookmakers have set player props for Nolan Arenado and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (6-8) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 26th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.281), and 56th in K/9 (6.3).

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 8 7.0 8 2 2 5 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 7.0 6 3 2 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0.2 0 1 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 5.0 11 5 5 3 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 6.0 7 3 3 3 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has put up 125 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .287/.335/.511 slash line so far this season.

Arenado will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 12 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 60 walks and 59 RBI (123 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .273/.360/.444 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 12 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has put up 76 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .237/.325/.461 slash line on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

