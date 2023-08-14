Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium on Monday, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 165 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .434.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.258).

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (551 total).

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in MLB.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.436).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Mikolas is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Mikolas will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Dakota Hudson Jalen Beeks 8/10/2023 Rays W 5-2 Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics - Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics - Home Dakota Hudson Freddy Tarnok 8/16/2023 Athletics - Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Steven Matz Kodai Senga 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Carlos Carrasco

