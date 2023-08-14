Cardinals vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
JP Sears will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics aiming to shut down Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
The Cardinals are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+170). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.
Cardinals vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-210
|+170
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've finished 25-33 in those games.
- St. Louis has a record of 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 67.7%.
- In the 115 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-55-4).
- The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|25-33
|27-33
|23-20
|29-45
|39-49
|13-16
