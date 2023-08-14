Monday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (52-66) and the Oakland Athletics (33-85) facing off at Busch Stadium (on August 14) at 7:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Cardinals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-8) to the mound, while JP Sears (2-9) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won one of its three games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 551 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

