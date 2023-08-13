How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The WNBA's four-game lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the New York Liberty squaring off against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Indiana Fever face the New York Liberty
The Liberty travel to face the Fever on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 8-22
- NYL Record: 23-6
- IND Stats: 80.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
- NYL Stats: 88.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.2 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -10.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -669
- IND Odds to Win: +468
- Total: 165.5 points
The Washington Mystics host the Chicago Sky
The Sky take to the home court of the Mystics on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 13-16
- CHI Record: 12-17
- WAS Stats: 80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 82.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- CHI Stats: 80.7 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.2 APG)
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Seattle Storm host the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury take to the home court of the Storm on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 8-21
- PHO Record: 9-20
- SEA Stats: 78.2 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- PHO Stats: 78.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1.5
- SEA Odds to Win: -125
- PHO Odds to Win: +102
- Total: 162.5 points
The Las Vegas Aces take on the Atlanta Dream
The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Aces on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 26-3
- ATL Record: 15-15
- LVA Stats: 94.2 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (second)
- ATL Stats: 82.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.9 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -16.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -2778
- ATL Odds to Win: +1240
- Total: 175.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.