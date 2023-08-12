The FedEx St. Jude Championship is in progress, and following the second round Tommy Fleetwood is in third place at -8.

Looking to bet on Tommy Fleetwood at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Fleetwood has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day three times while finishing in the top-five five times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Fleetwood has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Fleetwood has two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 19 -5 279 0 15 5 7 $5M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Fleetwood's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 36th.

Fleetwood has made the cut in each of his last three trips to this event.

TPC Southwind will play at 7,243 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,015.

Players have carded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

Courses that Fleetwood has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,316 yards, 73 yards longer than the 7,243-yard TPC Southwind this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of the field.

He finished in the 100th percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 44 holes.

Fleetwood shot better than 71% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Fleetwood did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Fleetwood carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.3).

Fleetwood's seven birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average of 3.4.

In that most recent outing, Fleetwood carded a bogey or worse on two of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Fleetwood finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.4.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Fleetwood finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Fleetwood Odds to Win: +1100 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Fleetwood's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

