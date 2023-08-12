Tommy Edman -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Royals.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Edman has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.9% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .257 AVG .229 .306 OBP .311 .389 SLG .424 12 XBH 18 4 HR 4 21 RBI 11 28/9 K/BB 26/17 8 SB 7

