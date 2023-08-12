The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 122 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .507.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 16th in slugging.

Arenado will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer during his last games.

In 80 of 111 games this year (72.1%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).

He has hit a home run in 19.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 46 games this season (41.4%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (18.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 42.3% of his games this season (47 of 111), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .310 AVG .256 .362 OBP .298 .516 SLG .498 23 XBH 24 10 HR 14 38 RBI 43 40/18 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings