Nicky Lopez is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 30, when he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 21 walks while batting .213.

Lopez has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has not homered in his 59 games this year.

In nine games this season (15.3%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 15 games this season (25.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .186 AVG .233 .360 OBP .289 .271 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 7 12/16 K/BB 18/5 2 SB 2

