Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicky Lopez is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 30, when he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 21 walks while batting .213.
- Lopez has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has not homered in his 59 games this year.
- In nine games this season (15.3%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (25.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.186
|AVG
|.233
|.360
|OBP
|.289
|.271
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|12/16
|K/BB
|18/5
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
