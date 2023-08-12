The field for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee at TPC Southwind will include Nick Taylor. The competition runs from August 10-12.

Looking to bet on Taylor at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nick Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four of those rounds.

Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Taylor has finished atop the leaderboard once.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 19 -9 276 1 13 2 5 $5.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Taylor placed 53rd in his lone recent finish at this event in five trips.

Taylor has one made cut in his past five appearances at this tournament.

TPC Southwind measures 7,243 yards for this tournament, 228 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

Golfers at TPC Southwind have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 11 yards shorter than the average course Taylor has played in the past year (7,254).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.41 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at The Open Championship, which landed him in the 10th percentile of the field.

Taylor was better than 94% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Taylor carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at The Open Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Taylor had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.3).

Taylor's one birdie or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the field average of 3.4.

At that most recent competition, Taylor's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.1).

Taylor ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on four of the six par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.4.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.