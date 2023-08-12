The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee will include Matthew NeSmith in the field from August 10-12 as the golfers battle the par-70, 7,243-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on NeSmith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Matthew NeSmith Insights

NeSmith has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

NeSmith has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, NeSmith's average finish has been 42nd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, NeSmith has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 35 -5 278 0 14 1 3 $1.8M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

NeSmith fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 228 yards shorter than the 7,243-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

Players have carded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 58 yards shorter than the average course NeSmith has played in the past year (7,301).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 37th percentile of competitors.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 46th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

NeSmith was better than 58% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.46.

NeSmith recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, NeSmith recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

NeSmith's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

At that most recent competition, NeSmith had a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

NeSmith finished the Wyndham Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but NeSmith finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards NeSmith Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

