Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets and Denyi Reyes on August 12 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 115 hits, batting .267 this season with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is second in slugging.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (77 of 114), with multiple hits 31 times (27.2%).
- He has homered in 29.8% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 55 games this year (48.2%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 26 of those games (22.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 57.9% of his games this year (66 of 114), with two or more runs 20 times (17.5%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.288
|AVG
|.247
|.389
|OBP
|.363
|.679
|SLG
|.525
|36
|XBH
|26
|23
|HR
|17
|56
|RBI
|45
|61/35
|K/BB
|68/39
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
