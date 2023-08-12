Matt Kuchar is part of the field at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship from August 10-12. The par-70 course spans 7,243 yards and the purse available is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Kuchar at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Kuchar has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kuchar has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Kuchar has had an average finish of 49th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Kuchar has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Kuchar will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 29 -7 278 0 16 1 3 $2.5M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Kuchar's previous 10 entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 32nd.

Kuchar has made the cut eight times in his previous 10 entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,243-yard length for this event.

Golfers at TPC Southwind have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Kuchar has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,271 yards, while TPC Southwind will be at 7,243 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar finished in the 63rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which landed him in the 61st percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Kuchar shot better than 58% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Kuchar fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Kuchar had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Kuchar's seven birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

In that most recent tournament, Kuchar's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Kuchar ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kuchar finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

