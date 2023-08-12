After the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.J. Spaun is currently 47th with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on J.J. Spaun at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Spaun has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Spaun has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Spaun has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Spaun has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Spaun will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -7 267 0 20 1 2 $2M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Spaun has had an average finishing position of 54th.

Spaun has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Spaun finished 47th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,243-yard length for this event.

The average course Spaun has played in the past year has been 65 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the 49th percentile of the field.

Spaun shot better than 58% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Spaun shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Spaun recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Spaun recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that most recent outing, Spaun's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Spaun ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Spaun finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Spaun's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

