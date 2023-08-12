Hyo Joo Kim will play at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open, taking place from August 10-12.

Looking to place a wager on Kim at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Hyo Joo Kim Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Kim has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round nine times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Kim has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

In her past five appearances, Kim finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average five times.

This week Kim is looking for her ninth consecutive top-20 finish.

Kim hopes to make the cut for the 16th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 12 -8 269 0 16 5 9 $1.6M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,881 yards this week, which is 134 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Kim has played i the last year (6,528 yards) is 353 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,881).

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 70th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which was good enough to land her in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.08).

Kim shot better than 95% of the competitors at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Kim carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Kim recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.6).

Kim's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.8.

In that last competition, Kim's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Kim finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open averaged 1.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards

