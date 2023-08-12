The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind will have Hayden Buckley as part of the field in Memphis, Tennessee from August 10-12, up against the par-70, 7,243-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Hayden Buckley Insights

Buckley has finished better than par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Buckley finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Buckley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 27 -8 275 0 12 3 4 $2.8M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,243 yards, 228 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Southwind, the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

Courses that Buckley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,274 yards, 31 yards longer than the 7,243-yard TPC Southwind this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Buckley's Last Time Out

Buckley was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 72nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Buckley was better than only 1% of the field (averaging 5.5 strokes).

Buckley shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was two).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Buckley did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Buckley's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that last outing, Buckley's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Buckley ended the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Buckley underperformed compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

