Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mets.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Mets Player Props
|How to Watch Braves vs Mets
|Braves vs Mets Odds
|Braves vs Mets Prediction
|Braves vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .246.
- Rosario has had a hit in 59 of 101 games this season (58.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (21.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|48
|.246
|AVG
|.247
|.280
|OBP
|.312
|.480
|SLG
|.424
|19
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|20
|50/9
|K/BB
|42/15
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.