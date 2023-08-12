Following the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chris Kirk is currently 54th with a score of +1.

Looking to bet on Chris Kirk at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Chris Kirk Insights

Kirk has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Kirk has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Kirk has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -6 266 1 17 3 4 $3.6M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Kirk has had an average finish of 55th with a personal best of 40th at this tournament.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut six times.

Kirk last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 54th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,243 yards, 228 yards longer than average.

Kirk will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,308 yards during the past year.

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk finished in the 43rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was poor, putting him in the 14th percentile of the field.

Kirk was better than just 5% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Kirk recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Kirk recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Kirk's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that most recent outing, Kirk carded a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Kirk finished the Wyndham Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Kirk finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Kirk Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kirk's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

