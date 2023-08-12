The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Steven Matz (3-7) for his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Matz will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 5 6.0 5 1 1 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 6.0 4 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 6.0 5 0 0 6 1 at Cubs Jul. 20 5.0 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 4.1 4 4 4 4 3

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 122 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.330/.507 so far this season.

Arenado has recorded a base hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 121 hits with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .272/.360/.445 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 21 doubles, seven triples, 21 home runs, 26 walks and 71 RBI (126 total hits). He has stolen 34 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.311/.480 so far this season.

Witt Jr. will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 2 at Red Sox Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 101 hits with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.

He's slashing .251/.296/.433 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8 at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1

