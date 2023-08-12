Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Royals on August 12, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.
Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Steven Matz Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Matz Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Steven Matz (3-7) for his 17th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Matz will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Matz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 5
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|4.1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 122 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.330/.507 so far this season.
- Arenado has recorded a base hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has put up 121 hits with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a .272/.360/.445 slash line on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 21 doubles, seven triples, 21 home runs, 26 walks and 71 RBI (126 total hits). He has stolen 34 bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.311/.480 so far this season.
- Witt Jr. will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has collected 101 hits with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.
- He's slashing .251/.296/.433 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 11
|4-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Phillies
|Aug. 6
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
