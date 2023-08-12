As they try for the series sweep, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (38-80) will clash with the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, August 12. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +120 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (3-3, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Cardinals' matchup against the Royals but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to defeat the Royals with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 24, or 42.1%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 16-21 record (winning 43.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 1-3 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 34, or 32.7%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 28 of 84 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+120) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.