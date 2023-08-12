How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar head into the final of a two-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are sixth in MLB action with 163 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .433.
- The Cardinals are seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average.
- St. Louis has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (546 total runs).
- The Cardinals' .330 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- Cardinals hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in baseball.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.438).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steven Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Matz is trying to earn his fourth straight quality start in this game.
- Matz will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.1 innings per outing.
- He has had nine appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Rockies
|L 1-0
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Austin Gomber
|8/8/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Zach Eflin
|8/9/2023
|Rays
|W 6-4
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Jalen Beeks
|8/10/2023
|Rays
|W 5-2
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Zack Littell
|8/11/2023
|Royals
|L 12-8
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Dylan Coleman
|8/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Cole Ragans
|8/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|JP Sears
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|JP Sears
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kodai Senga
