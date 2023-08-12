Luis Robert and Christian Yelich are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Woodruff Stats

The Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (1-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

Woodruff will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 7 5.1 4 0 0 4 2 at Cubs Apr. 1 6.0 3 1 1 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Woodruff's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 126 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a .290/.376/.471 slash line on the year.

Yelich has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .228/.309/.398 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 24 walks and 65 RBI (116 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.325/.563 so far this year.

Robert hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI (102 total hits).

He's slashed .252/.317/.433 so far this season.

Vaughn takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.