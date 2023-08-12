As we enter the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Brendon Todd is in 25th place at -6.

Looking to place a wager on Brendon Todd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Brendon Todd Insights

Todd has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 19 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score five times in his last 19 rounds.

Todd has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five appearances, Todd has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Todd has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Todd has qualified for the weekend in five tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 29 -7 274 0 18 2 6 $3.3M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Todd has had an average finish of 40th at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 24th-place.

Todd made the cut in four of his past five entries in this event.

Todd finished 25th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

TPC Southwind will play at 7,243 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,016.

The courses that Todd has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,268 yards, while TPC Southwind will be at 7,243 yards this week.

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 86th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Todd shot better than only 30% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Todd fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Todd recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Todd's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.1.

At that most recent tournament, Todd's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Todd ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Todd carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Todd's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

