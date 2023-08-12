Braves vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (74-41) and the New York Mets (52-64) clashing at Citi Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.
The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (12-4) against the Mets and Jose Quintana (0-3).
Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Braves have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
- The Braves have won 66, or 64.7%, of the 102 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 17-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- No team has scored more than the 672 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|@ Pirates
|W 8-6
|Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller
|August 9
|@ Pirates
|W 6-5
|Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
|August 10
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Bryce Elder vs Bailey Falter
|August 11
|@ Mets
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 21-3
|Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes
|August 12
|@ Mets
|-
|Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
|August 13
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|August 14
|Yankees
|-
|Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 15
|Yankees
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
|August 16
|Yankees
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|August 18
|Giants
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
