At the end of the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Beau Hossler is currently 54th with a score of +1.

Looking to place a wager on Beau Hossler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Beau Hossler Insights

Hossler has finished under par 11 times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 15 rounds played.

Hossler has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Hossler has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 33 -6 267 0 20 0 2 $1.8M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Hossler has had an average finish of 54th with a personal best of 49th at this tournament.

In his most recent three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Hossler last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 54th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while TPC Southwind is set for a longer 7,243 yards.

Hossler will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,287 yards during the past year.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 34th percentile.

Hossler was better than just 3% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Hossler did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Hossler had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Hossler's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

In that last tournament, Hossler's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Hossler ended the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Hossler had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Hossler Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hossler's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

