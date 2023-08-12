Alex Smalley is in 47th place, at E, after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Looking to bet on Alex Smalley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Alex Smalley Insights

Smalley has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Smalley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Smalley has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 31 -6 268 0 20 3 4 $2.9M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Smalley played this event was in 2023, and he finished 47th.

The par-70 course measures 7,243 yards this week, 228 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Smalley has played in the past year (7,288 yards) is 45 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,243).

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 49th percentile.

Smalley was better than only 15% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Smalley shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Smalley did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Smalley carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that last outing, Smalley's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Smalley finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.4.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Smalley carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Smalley Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Smalley's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.